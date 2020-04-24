Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Alan Weisberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1943 - 2020

Jeffrey Alan Weisberg, a physician and entrepreneur, beloved father and grandfather, and treasured companion, died on April 24, 2020, at age 77. He co-founded a chain of urgent care centers in New York and helped develop a number of medical specialty practices, while pursuing eclectic passions and building deep relationships with the people he cared about.



Jeffrey was born in New York City on February 11, 1943, to George and Miriam Weisberg. His sister Laura was born three years later. After a peripatetic college career, Jeffrey attended Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. In his first year of medical school, he met his future wife, Cheryl, who was then a student at Barnard College. They were married on July 20, 1968, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



He did an internship at Mount Sinai Hospital before moving to California and completing a residency in internal medicine at Stanford University. After his training, he found himself drawn to emergency medicine and became the director of the emergency department at Sequoia Hospital and then co-founded a group of emergency physicians who ran the ERs at multiple hospitals.



The Weisberg family moved back east in 1979, sojourning in the Washington, D.C., area for a year and then settling in Chappaqua, New York, while Jeffrey worked at Good Samaritan Hospital. In 1983, he co-founded DOCS Office, an ambulatory care practice with a single location in Hartsdale, New York. Using his entrepreneurial energy, personal charm, and medical skill, he soon grew the single office into a chain. Over the following 20 years, he developed a system of urgent care and specialty offices in Westchester and joined forces with Beth Israel Hospital to open more primary care locations in New York City, as well as to develop new specialty practices, including New York Bone and Joint.



Jeffrey and Cheryl moved to a house on the shore in Guilford, Connecticut, in 1999 (after selling their Chappaqua home to Bill and Hillary Clinton). Jeffrey retired in 2004 and continued pursuing longtime hobbies while also sparking new interests. A succinct list of his passions would include performance cars, photography, woodworking, salt-water aquariums, jazz and folk music, high-fidelity stereo equipment, watches, coffee roasting, Ashley's ice cream, dogs, and sports.



In his last years, he was progressively limited by a neurological disorder that eventually left him in a wheelchair. He maintained the resourceful disposition that had been integral to his successful career, finding products and solutions on the internet. He also researched topics that fascinated him--primarily music, politics, and foreign affairs--even as it became painstakingly arduous for him to manipulate a computer keyboard and mouse.



He touched the lives of many people. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl; his daughter, Emma Suzanne Weisberg, her husband, Liad Spiro, and their children Ciela and Micah; his son, Jonathan Weisberg, his wife, Meg, and their children Sophie and Gwyn; a niece, Erica Katz, and a nephew, Mark Kornblau; cousins and friends.

