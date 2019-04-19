Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFREY BENDER. View Sign

BENDER--Jeffrey Steuer, April 17, 2019 at 58 years of age. Jeff's passing leaves an indelible, unfillable hole for those of us who were blessed to be an integral part of his life. He was a phenomenal dad, husband, brother, son, cousin and friend. Jeff waged an astonishingly brave 5-year battle against his Glioblastoma; outliving all life expectancy predictions through his indomitable spirit, courage, will-to-live and keen sense of humor. Jeff was an innovative leader in the advertising world and a brilliant marketing executive. And he loved music so much and was an accomplished drummer and aspiring songwriter. We are comforted by the fact that he died peacefully with his loving family by his bedside at his home in Calabasas, CA. Hope, Marc, Amanda, Rachel, and Robby know their lives were and will be forever enriched by knowing and loving Jeff. Our prayers and thoughts are with Sharon, Jake, Sam and Lexi; Madelyn, Joseph and the rest of the family. Rest in Peace, dear sweet cousin of mine. Hope and Marc Altheim



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close