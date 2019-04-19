BENDER--Jeffrey Steuer, April 17, 2019 at 58 years of age. Jeff's passing leaves an indelible, unfillable hole for those of us who were blessed to be an integral part of his life. He was a phenomenal dad, husband, brother, son, cousin and friend. Jeff waged an astonishingly brave 5-year battle against his Glioblastoma; outliving all life expectancy predictions through his indomitable spirit, courage, will-to-live and keen sense of humor. Jeff was an innovative leader in the advertising world and a brilliant marketing executive. And he loved music so much and was an accomplished drummer and aspiring songwriter. We are comforted by the fact that he died peacefully with his loving family by his bedside at his home in Calabasas, CA. Hope, Marc, Amanda, Rachel, and Robby know their lives were and will be forever enriched by knowing and loving Jeff. Our prayers and thoughts are with Sharon, Jake, Sam and Lexi; Madelyn, Joseph and the rest of the family. Rest in Peace, dear sweet cousin of mine. Hope and Marc Altheim
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019