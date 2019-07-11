JEFFREY DAVIDSON (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the whole Davidson family, Dana..."
    - Dana Lazarus-Cass
  • "Our thoughts are with the Davidson Family at this difficult..."
    - arthur drucks
  • "sorry thoughts r with you tuesday night dinner group ..."
    - arty drucks
  • "MY THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU ALL TODAY WITH LOVING HUGS JAYT"
  • "RIP Jeffrey you were a good man and taken much too young."
    - Steven Simon
Service Information
Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel
68 Old Short Hills Road
Livingston, NJ
07039
(973)-422-0600
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple B'nai Abraham
300 East Northfield Rd.
Livingston, NJ
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:45 PM
Beth Israel Memorial Park
Route 1 North
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DAVIDSON--Jeffrey Scott, of Livingston, NJ passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 60. Jeffrey was born March 25, 1959 to Arthur and Lynda Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Rick Davidson, Mary Beth Davidson, and his three children Gregory, Spencer and Jordanne. A funeral service was held on Monday. Contributions in his memory may be made to "Big Brothers Big Sisters of America." https://www.bbbs.org/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernheimApter Kreitzman.com
Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details