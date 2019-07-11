DAVIDSON--Jeffrey Scott, of Livingston, NJ passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 60. Jeffrey was born March 25, 1959 to Arthur and Lynda Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Rick Davidson, Mary Beth Davidson, and his three children Gregory, Spencer and Jordanne. A funeral service was held on Monday. Contributions in his memory may be made to "Big Brothers Big Sisters of America." https://www.bbbs.org/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernheimApter Kreitzman.com
Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019