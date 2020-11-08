GREENBERG--Jeffrey. Jeffrey Alan Greenberg, aged 60, a Grammy-winning producer and successful entertainment lawyer, died unexpectedly from a heart attack at his home in NYC on October 27, 2020. A musician himself, Jeff found a way to combine his love of music with his innate brilliance as a lawyer. He started his career as an intern at Arista Records. After attending Tufts University and receiving his law degree from Cardozo School of Law, he became a Corporate Associate for Weil, Gotshal and Manges, eventually moving on to join Beldock, Levine and Hoffman LLP as an entertainment lawyer and partner, where he worked until the time of his passing. In 2006, Jeff was awarded the Grammy for Producer of Best Historical Album for Jelly Roll Morton, which also won him the Prix Charles Cros. One of his proudest achievements was becoming series co-producer with Anna Lomax of the historic Alan Lomax Collection on Rounder Records. He was a Grammy nominee for Producer of Best Historical Album for Alan Lomax in Haiti, 1936-37, and also Executive Producer of Alan Lomax: Parchman Farms: Photographs and Field Recordings, 1947-1959, which was also Grammy nominated. Music was Jeff's passion. He was dedicated to protecting the rights of musicians and artists who were his clients, including Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Tom Verlaine, Lil' Kim, Madeleine Peyroux, Terrance Simien, and the estates of Richard Pryor, and John Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas, plus Pulitzer Prize winner, writer James McBride, and many more. He worked closely with George Wein, jazz legend and founder of the Newport Festivals Foundation, and sat on the Board of Directors of the Association for Cultural Equity and the Board of Directors of Tunes Map Foundation. In addition, he worked on the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and was a principal in Harte Recordings, an historical and reissue record label. Jeff had a quick and intelligent wit, great charm, and quiet warmth. When in conversation with him, one could count on Jeff's wise and thoughtful responses and his vast knowledge on a variety of topics, including politics, history, culture and music. Anyone who knew and loved Jeff recognized that he was inherently cool, effortlessly genuine, trustworthy with a confidence, and deeply loyal as a friend. He adored the NY Times, was infuriatingly deft at crossword puzzles, was a gourmet cook, avid reader, and lover of great food and wine. A gentle and compassionate man, Jeff was an intrepid traveler who loved to explore new places, especially with his family whom he adored. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Brooke, his daughter, Lucy, his parents, Phyllis and Paul, his brother, Joshua and his wife Kashya, their daughter, Kelsey, and his nieces, Sydney and Rylan. Jeff was predeceased by his daughter, Lily, in May 2020, and his sister, Susan, in 2017. Because of the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours.





