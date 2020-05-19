GUTTENTAG--Jeffrey. It is with profound sorrow that the Board of Governors, membership and staff of Cold Spring Country Club mourn the loss of our dear friend and Vice President, Jeffrey Guttentag. Jeff was big hearted with a wonderful charm, wit, sense of humor and intellect. His friendship and leadership will be sorely missed. We express our deepest condolences and sympathy to his wonderful wife, Lori, and his sisters Marci Settle and Lori Spett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store