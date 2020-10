Or Copy this URL to Share

KAPLAN--Jeffrey. 70, of Merrick, NY, son of Daniel and Phyllis Kaplan, passed away October 10, 2020. He was beloved by his family and a valued attorney at BCLP LLP. He was an avid triathlete and traveler of the world. Jeffrey is survived by his wife Marsha, his sons Ross and Scott and their spouses, his two brothers, and three grandchildren.





