JEFFREY MORRIS

MORRIS--Jeffrey, of North Salem, NY died peacefully on July 22. He had just turned 64 after surviving a massive stroke in 2017. Morris, the son of Joseph, a Long Island attorney and Ethel, a librarian, graduated Choate, Princeton and the Harvard School of Business. He married Janet Olshansky, a Barnard graduate in 1986 and founded Insight Media, an educational company with her in 1989. In 2013, they sold it and moved out of Manhattan. For over two decades, Morris worked on the board and as President of North Salem Open Land Foundation, acquiring over 500 acres for public use. An avid tennis player and frustrated but enthusiastic golfer, Morris, a soulful skeptic with a fierce attachment to family and friends, loved good wine, food, theater and provocative conversation. When his stroke put him in a wheelchair and unable to speak, he sang and laughed with vigor, remaining engaged with his devoted wife, children, Madeleine, 28 and Ian, 25, brother Bob, Aunt Bev, cousin Randy and many friends. His legacy will live on as people enjoy his hard-won open land and remember his delightful and determined spirit.





