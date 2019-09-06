SEMEL--Jeffrey. Jeffrey Semel of Tarrytown, New York, passed away on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his son Steven, sister Peggy Kahn, brother-in-law Andrew Kahn and uncle to Howard, Michael and Emily. Jeffrey was a compassionate and adoring father and brother. Jeffrey spent many weekends with his son playing baseball, going to Mets games, collecting baseball cards, and vacationing. He enjoyed as a young man photography, records and spending time with friends and family.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019