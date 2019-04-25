JEFFREY STADLER

Obituary
STADLER--Jeffrey Lance, 78, died in East Meadow, NY on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail. Devoted father of Neil and Lisa, Brian and Suzanne, and Shari and Scott, and step-father of David and Jill, and Joshua. Adored grandfather of Danielle, Stephanie, Matthew, Brooke, Samantha, Emily, Rebecca, Marielle and Mia. An inspiration to all of us. We will miss him dearly. Services on Thursday, noon, at Gutterman's, Rockville Centre, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent UJA-Federation of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019
