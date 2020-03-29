Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Stuart Sichel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1967 - 2020

Jeffrey Stuart Sichel, international theater director, dies at 52





Jeffrey Stuart Sichel, 52, a director of international experimental theater and opera, and a professor of the fine arts, died on March 27th 2020 after a long battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma at his home in Longmont, CO.



He staged more than 100 works, ranging from major operas, plays, and films, to underground and independent performances. He studied and directed the Chinese style of opera in Shanghai, China. He directed opera in Palermo, Italy. In recent years, much of his professional production and teaching was done in Pune, India in association with MIDAS post-graduate institute. He participated in the UNESCO Department of Theatre and Culture of Civilizations.



He also collaborated with a number of well known American musical and performance artists, including the recording artist Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes. He directed the premiere of an operatic version of Les Enfants Terribles with Philip Glass. He was Artistic Director of a number of avant-garde New York City theater companies, including founding and managing the well-respected En Garde Arts during the 1990's. He was particularly known for his involvement in the site-specific drama movement, putting on productions in New York City, Saratoga Springs, and other locations.



He taught and ran theater programs at both the undergraduate and graduate level at a number of prominent institutions, including Bard College, Catholic University, and Naropa University in the United States, and he was involved in the founding of liberal arts colleges in Russia, China, and India.



He held a B.A. from Skidmore College, an M.F.A. from Columbia University, and did graduate work at The Shanghai Theatre Academy.



He was a loving father, a devoted husband, and a respected mentor to his many past students in both the United States and abroad. He will be deeply missed by his family, and many good friends in his field of work and beyond. Professor Sichel is survived by his beloved wife Sonia, three children (Dylan, Oliver, and Julian) as well as his mother Joyce, stepfather Alvin, and brother Bart.



