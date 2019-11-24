Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFFRY MELNICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MELNICK--Jeffry. An agent and manager who represented the likes of Sam Shepard, John Patrick Shanley, James Duff and Charles Busch, died October 24, 2019 at the age of 75 in Palm Springs after a short illness. Melnick specialized in promoting New York playwrights inside the television and film industry through his company, Eighth Square Entertainment. He assisted Shepard on his Broadway plays "True West" and "Buried Child;" helped Shanley on the way to the screenwriter's Oscar victory for "Moonstruck" (1987); and partnered with CAA on two TNT crime shows created by Duff, The Closer and its spinoff, Major Crimes. Melnick also represented Busch on "Die, Mommie Die," the play and the film, and he was pursuing a film version of Busch's 2000-02 Broadway hit, "The Tale of the Allergist's Wife," at the time of his death. In 2017, he endowed the Jeffry Melnick New Playwright Award at New York City's Primary Stages. "I made a wonderful business working with new and unknown writers who I found interesting and exciting," he said three years ago. "It's now time to give something back." After earning a master's in American musical theater at the University of Miami, Melnick served as an assistant at the Coconut Grove Playhouse, then moved to New York, where he was hired by agent Lily Veidt. He came to Los Angeles to become an executive at Paramount and then returned to representing talent, working alongside such agents as Judy Boals and Jeannine Edmonds and managing the literary department at the Harry Gold Agency. Melnick went on to also rep playwright-screenwriters Bob Randall, Lee Blessing and William Faure, and he had an executive producing credit on Sidney Lumet's "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead" (2007). Melnick retired from Hollywood in 2017 after moving to his second home in Palm Springs but continued to represent his clients' plays and consult with Broadway producers. He also was on the board of the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre. A celebration in his honor will be held in Palm Springs early next year.



