MURRAY--Jeneane Fountaine, Esq. July 7, 1960 - June 9, 2019 Jeneane Fountaine Murray passed away peacefully at her home in New York City with loved ones by her side on June 9, 2019. She was 58 years old. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Ms. Murray earned both her bachelor's and law degrees from Yale University and was a member of the New York Bar Association. A well respected lawyer for over 30 years, she specialized in entertainment and business law and was most recently Principal Counsel for ABC, Inc. Ms. Murray also previously served as Executive Director for Business Affairs at Walt Disney-ABC Television, Broadcast Counsel for CBS News, and Vice President for Legal and Business Affairs at Sesame Workshop. A kind and loyal friend to many, she was known for her intellect, wit, humor, compassion and generosity. She was a very strong and sensitive person and was considered the rock within her family. The younger daughter of the late Ruppert Stanley Murray II and Betty Jane Murray of Florida, she is also survived by her brother, Ruppert Murray III and eight nieces and nephews. She was a loving, caring, nurturing parent figure for her nieces Weconday and Wesay after their mother, Ms. Murray's sister, Sonrisa Murray passed away many years ago. The family will hold private funeral and memorial services in New York City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that friends consider making a memorial donation to any of the following causes and organizations supported by Ms. Murray: NAACP, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Planned Parenthood, the Asian Legal Defense and Educational Fund, NOW Legal Defense and Educational Fund, ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, Afro-American Cultural Center at Yale, Yale Law School, Yale College, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, The Whitney Museum of American Art, Museum of Modern Art, or Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.
Published in The New York Times on June 18, 2019