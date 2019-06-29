LITVACK--Jennie I. The Board of Directors, Trustees, Fellows, and Staff of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy extend their deepest condolences to Executive Director Robert Satloff and his family on the passing of their beloved wife and mother, Jennie I. Litvack. Jennie, 55, was a cherished member of the Institute family. A Montreal native, Jennie received her undergraduate degree at Duke University and her Master's and Doctoral degrees from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. Jennie contributed to improving the lives of others as a World Bank economist for 20 years. Upon retirement, she led the lay effort to establish Adas Israel Congregation's Jewish Mindfulness Center of Washington, and served as the synagogue's shofar blower. Above all, she was proudest of her three wonderful sons, Benji, William, and David. An inspiration to all who knew her, her legacy lives on through their lives. Shelly Kassen, President James Schreiber, Chairman



