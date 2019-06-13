Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road Fairfield , CT 06824 (203)-256-8988 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Church Southport , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CARGILL--Jennifer Crosby. We are extremely saddened to announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Crosby Cargill in Southport, CT on June 9, 2019. Born December 2, 1965 in Bennington, VT, Jennifer was raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Jennifer attended the St. Hilda's & St. Hugh's School from kindergarten through sixth grade and then moved to The Nightingale-Bamford School, from which she graduated in 1983. Jennifer went to Hobart and William



CARGILL--Jennifer Crosby. We are extremely saddened to announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Crosby Cargill in Southport, CT on June 9, 2019. Born December 2, 1965 in Bennington, VT, Jennifer was raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Jennifer attended the St. Hilda's & St. Hugh's School from kindergarten through sixth grade and then moved to The Nightingale-Bamford School, from which she graduated in 1983. Jennifer went to Hobart and William Smith Colleges and graduated with degrees in French Literature and Russian, fulfilling her dream of fluency in multiple languages. Jennifer met her husband and lifelong best friend Samuel Whitney Cargill at a charity event in New York City in 1988, and in the summer of 1992 they wed in the central nave at St. John the Divine, the church on the block where she grew up. In 2002, Jennifer and Sam welcomed their first child, Samuel Whitney Cargill, Jr., followed in 2006 by their daughter Rosalie deForest Cargill. While living in California, they were immersed in community philanthropy and loved their weekend cruising to Catalina Island aboard "Marbella." Sam's work as President of Global Accounts at AON Risk Solutions brought the family back to the East Coast where they settled in Sam's hometown of Southport, CT, surrounded by his sister, sister-in-law, mother and multiple nieces and nephews. Jennifer continued her philanthropic work in her new community, serving Trinity Church on the Vestry and its Nursery School Board and as a founder of the Trinity Tailgate Tag Sale. She supported many local charities, including the Pequot Library in Southport and Fairfield Country Day School, attended by both Sam and her son Sammy. She was also a member of the Sasqua Garden Club, Pequot Yacht Club and the Country Club of Fairfield. In 2010, upon their return to Southport, Jennifer joined her sister-in-law Sissy Cargill Biggers as a partner in Southport Galleries, which represents American contemporary artists in a variety of mediums. Jennifer curated many exhibits and hosted lively gatherings which made the gallery an important cultural center of the village - her creativity and demure elegance always in present. Jennifer is survived by Sam, her loving husband of 27 years, her son Sam, Jr. her daughter Rosie, her sister Heather Crosby Mnuchin of Los Angeles, mother Virginia D. Crosby and stepfather John J. Walsh of New York City; nine nieces and nephews; four aunts and uncles and 15 first cousins. She was predeceased by her father H. Ashton Crosby IV. Services will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 3pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Southport, CT. Contributions may be made to the Jennifer Crosby Cargill Memorial Fund in care of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890. Published in The New York Times on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close