JENNIFER CARGILL

Guest Book
  • ""On behalf of Paci Restaurant, our deepest sympathies..."..."
  • "On behalf of Tony Wan & family, our sympathies and..."
    - Tony Wan
  • "The Gray family expresses our deepest condolences to the..."
    - Eric Gray
  • "Sam and the Cargill Family: I am so sorry for your loss...."
    - john Mitola
  • - John Mitola
Service Information
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT
06824
(203)-256-8988
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Southport, CT
View Map
Obituary
CARGILL--Jennifer Crosby. The Board of Directors and staff of Hillsides mourn the untimely passing of Jennifer Cargill and wish to celebrate her life, particularly her work with Hillsides, an institution dedicated to healing children and young adults. While she and Sam lived in Pasadena, CA, Jennifer served as a Board member of Hillsides and Co-Chair of our Gala in 2012. Her enthusiasm and energy contributed to the betterment of at risk children throughout Los Angeles County. We extend our loving condolences to Sam and her children. The Board and Staff of Hillsides Jesse Cripps, Chairman Joseph Costa, CEO Elizabeth Short MD, Program Chair
Published in The New York Times on June 17, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Fairfield, CT   (203) 256-8988
