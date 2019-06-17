CARGILL--Jennifer Crosby. The Board of Directors and staff of Hillsides mourn the untimely passing of Jennifer Cargill and wish to celebrate her life, particularly her work with Hillsides, an institution dedicated to healing children and young adults. While she and Sam lived in Pasadena, CA, Jennifer served as a Board member of Hillsides and Co-Chair of our Gala in 2012. Her enthusiasm and energy contributed to the betterment of at risk children throughout Los Angeles County. We extend our loving condolences to Sam and her children. The Board and Staff of Hillsides Jesse Cripps, Chairman Joseph Costa, CEO Elizabeth Short MD, Program Chair
Published in The New York Times on June 17, 2019