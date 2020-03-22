FRIEDMAN--Jennifer Kate, died of cancer on March 12th surrounded by family at her home in New York City. Jennifer was born in the City on December 30, 1969 to Alan and Sandra Friedman. She graduated from Haverford College with a B.A. in Religion and earned her Master's in Urban Planning from New York University. Jennifer married the love of her life, Jason Dragseth, in 2003 and together they raised their beautiful daughter Ella, who was born in 2006. Jason and Ella were Jennifer's greatest joys. A New Yorker through and through, Jennifer ran in Central Park, rode the buses and subways, walked the neighborhoods, and remained loyal even after coming threateningly close to the falling Twin Towers on 9-11. Jennifer focused her career on improving the City through her work at the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the City University of New York, and most recently, the New York Public Library where she will be honored posthumously for her role in rebuilding the library's Mid-Manhattan branch. Loving, ethical, brave and quietly confident, Jennifer will be missed immeasurably by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband Jason, daughter Ella, parents Alan and Sandra, siblings David (Michelle Davidson), Jon (Pam Matthews), and Lisa (Jim Harris). She also leaves behind a loving extended family that includes her parents-in- law Jim and Deeva Dragseth, sister and brother-in-law Kristen and Chris Sweeney, and eight adoring nieces and nephews: Josh, Noah, Addie, Franny, Jack, Rose, Colin and Cason. Private services were held for Jennifer in Southampton, New York, a place she loved. Donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to the New York Public Library at nypl.org/memorial.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020