MANN--Jennifer Elizabeth. 1964-2020. Lighthouses are lonely sentries protecting us from treacherous shores all over the world. Jennifer Evans Mann was our lighthouse, her creative exuberance and warm conviviality guiding many a soul away from the shoals of despair, loneliness, and doubt. Her choices throughout life were bold and decisive, whether hurtling down a ski slope, selecting annual colors for her living room, sustaining Barney's, Neiman Marcus, & Fred Segal. Many people in Jenn's life who considered themselves "Masters of the Universe '' or the "Smartest Person in the Room" walked away from a five minute exchange with her, dumbfounded at how a 5'4'' tall, impeccably dressed ball of fire could make them never underestimate anyone again. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons happily took her calls. Jenn was a devoted and self-taught painter, and if you were lucky enough to make her laugh, she would surprise you with a portrait of you or your dog. She was an avid 4- wheel and off-road driver. Jenn loved her 420HP '17 Porsche Carrera Cabriolet S, but it was not enough to simply drive it around West Los Angeles, she had to drive it like she stole it, so Julian took her to racing school...Julian often said, "The only thing louder than my racecar, is my wife..." Jenn, fiercely patriotic, had no patience for do-gooder Liberals, Climatistas, and smug race hustlers.. She loved the Blue Angels & Silver Herradura, and when asked, she would say she was a decent shot. When you think of Jennifer, you cannot imagine her without her beloved Scotties, varying between three and four, walking like the Clydesdales on splitters, a keening gang of mean drunks. Jenn loved to cook and pursued it with the same passion that she painted. Her Caesar anchovy dressing and tuna salad should be sold at Zabar's or Nate & Al's. She spent hours in the kitchen and ate whatever she pleased. Yet her Pixi like figure never changed in 54 years. Maddeningly, she never dieted or worked out. A perpetual motion machine, Julian said she "didn't sleep, she idled." But while Jenn was all of these things it was her cutting humor, kindness and gratitude that shined the brightest. She skillfully used humor to deliver compliments, keep people entertained or to resolve problems. Her kindness was there for the taking, all you had to do was ask and she never said no. It was so important for her to show her appreciation. Jenn's thank you notes are legendary, only Jenn's would always arrive within 24 hours - she likely wrote them in the car on the way home. Jennifer was born on March 23, 1964, in Kansas City, MO. She attended Sunset Hill School in Kansas City, and graduated from SMU in Dallas, TX. After her graduation, she attended the Inchbald School of Design in London for two years. She married Julian Mann on September 24, 1998 at the Knickerbocker Club in New York, and settled in San Francisco, where she began her career as a painter of distinctive and vibrant pictures. The couple moved to Los Angeles in 2004, where they lived with her beloved Scotties until her death, pursuing their passions for travel, skiing and off-roading and general Hell raising in the great outdoors. She is survived by her husband, Julian Mann, her parents William L. Evans, Jr. and Susan Baker Carruthers, her nephew Charlie Blakeley, sister-in-law Joanne and husband Bill Benjamin, brother-in-law Michael de Mello and wife Debbie, Aunt and uncle Sandy and John Baker, Aunt Joanne, many cousins and a seemingly endless list of friends touched by her love of life. She never missed an opportunity to be a good friend. Her entire family and her many friends will miss her forever. Taken way too early, her jarring absence, is a devastating insult to our collective sense of fair play - 56 years young, tanned in Anguilla in February, stolen in March, by a disastrous finger surgery last year that left MRSA in her system.



