RICH--Jennifer Andrea. It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Jennifer Andrea Rich on June 29, 2019, from ovarian cancer. She was the loving wife of Faith Bonareri-Rich, loving mother of Ethan and Hayden, and daughter of Sheldon Rich and Alicia Schacter Rich (deceased). A lifelong New Yorker, she was Chair of the Department of Writing Studies and Rhetoric at Hofstra University where she taught since 2005. She studied at Oberlin Conservatory and Oxford University, and received her Ph.D. from CUNY Graduate Center. She was the author of two books: Introduction to Modern Feminist Theory, and Theodor Adorno, and writings on Virginia Woolf and Shakespeare. In addition to being a wonderful scholar and teacher, Jenny was a violinist in the Queer Urban Orchestra. She did everything in her life with unusual generosity, sardonic humor and tremendous heart. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at noon, at Riverside Memorial Chapel, at Amsterdam Ave. and West 76 Street, followed by burial at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to Mr. Holland's Opus (which offers "musical instruments to underserved schools nationwide"). https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=8038
Published in The New York Times on July 1, 2019