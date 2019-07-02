RICH--Jennifer Andrea. The Hofstra community is deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Jennifer Rich, associate professor and department chair in the Department of Writing Studies and Rhetoric, who lost her battle with cancer this past Saturday, June 29, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Dr. Rich, a scholar of Shakespeare, feminist theory, rhetoric and pedagogy, taught courses in Writing Studies and Rhetoric, Women's Studies and English. In 2014, Dr. Rich published a book-length critical examination of the philosopher, Theodor Adorno, and her book, "Introduction to Modern Feminist Theory," was released as a second edition and paperback in 2015. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at noon, at Riverside Memorial Chapel, at Amsterdam Av-enue and West 76th Street, followed by burial at Mount Moriah Cemetery. A further memorial service honoring her will be held later in mid-July, and a memorial on campus this fall is being planned. All University flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Dr. Rich's memory. Stuart Rabinowitz, President; Alan Bernon, Chair, Board of Trustees Hofstra University



