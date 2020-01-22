Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Sara Ebert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1970 - 2019

Jennifer Sara Ebert left us too soon, age 48, on April 9, 2019, in Brooklyn New York, surrounded by her mother, sisters, partner Desi, and her dear friends.

Jennifer was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, at UVA Hospital, on November 25, 1970, to L. Allen Ebert (deceased), and Sallie Lukens Ebert (Grundman).

Jen grew up with her sisters Maryam and Sara in Winchester, on Senseny Road, with a parade of cats and dogs, costumes (especially of real and imaginary heroes), bicycles, and friends. She attended James Wood High School, played clarinet and wrote for the school newspaper and yearbook, and graduated in 1988. She graduated from Radford University, having studied Communications and Writing.

After a temporary job for the State of Virginia, Jen worked for Play, Inc. of Richmond and really began to develop her career. In 1998, she took off for New York City, to open a branch of Play, Inc. there. After developing that office, she became a valued member of the global company, What If?! Innovation, and began working on teams to invent new products, leading the leaders in creative thinking at companies such as Disney, Dyson, Harley-Davidson, and many more. In 2016, she formed her own company, Jennifer Ebert Consulting.

Jennifer is survived by her beloved daughter Sofia Ebert-Luciano, dear partner Desiree Gonzalez, mother, Sallie Ebert Grundman, her stepfather Dennis Grundman. Her father Allen Ebert passed away in 1995. She is survived by her sisters Maryam Ebert Hoult of Winchester (husband Daniel Hoult, Jesse and Wren) and Sara J. Ebert of Brooklyn NY (fiancé Jason Pfaeffle), and her step brothers Dylan Grundman and Jonas Grundman of Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska, respectively. Her ashes are scattered on Mt. Beacon, in the Catskills.

