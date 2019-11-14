The Trustees and Staff of the Riverside Park Conservancy and New York City Parks Department mourn the passing of a giant among us.
More than 35 years ago, Jenny Benitez took on the heroic task of reclaiming a corner of Riverside Park left derelict by the city's economic misfortunes and overrun by drug dealers, abandoned cars, and graffiti, and turned it into a vibrant, inspiring community garden.
For the next three decades, together with her adoring husband Victor, their four amazing children, and their extended family of loving friends, she continued to care for this unique space. In partnership with Riverside Park Conservancy and the New York City Parks Department, Jenny cultivated community engagement, fed the hungry, and blessed the city with a horticultural oasis that grew across a half mile of landscape along Riverside Drive.
Diminutive only in physical stature, she was a force of nature and of civic virtue who inspired and challenged us all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to https://riversideparknyc.org/donati
ons/ for "Jenny's Garden."
Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019