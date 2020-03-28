FISH--Jenny. The Yeshiva University community mourns the passing of Jenny Fish, beloved wife of Emil Fish. Together, they founded the Emil A. and Jenny Fish Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Yeshiva University. Emil Fish, a Holocaust survivor, believes that it is important to provide educators with the resources and programs needed to impart the relevancy of the Holocaust to a new generation of students. Their gift will play an integral role in the Jewish future by promoting a deeper understanding of the past. Our condolences go out to Emil Fish and his children, David Fish, Jeffrey Fish and Monique Mogyoros as well as to all the members of the Fish family. May they all find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees



