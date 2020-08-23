JERALD ROSENBLOOM

ROSENBLOOM--Jerald, died peacefully at home with his family on July 27, 2020. His was a life well-lived and his energy, panache and verve belied his age of 85. He was the senior partner at Rosenbloom & Hofflich, a 115-year old law firm where he worked for more than 60 years. He often said he would never retire and, true to his word, he served his clients until a week before his death. With his characteristic optimism and good cheer, Jerry relished every day, rushing off to his office or to a client's home, surely one of the last attorneys to make house calls. Jerry graduated from Midwood High School, received a BA degree from New York University and attended NYU law school. Over the years he served on the boards of the NYU Alumni Association, Kingsbrook Medical Center, and various co-ops where he lived, and was an early member of the Montauk Club. He was a true "son of Brooklyn" and loved the vitality, history and architecture of the Borough. He shared his passion by becoming a tour guide of New York City neighborhoods through the Museum of the City of New York. Jerry loved obscure books, old movies, Argentinian tango, 1930's French cabaret singers, U.S. Open Tennis, Hong Kong and world travel. In fact, he and his wife, Dr. Nan Sussman, were initially attracted to each other when comparing their overflowing files of The New York Times travel clippings. For 31 years, they made their lives in Park Slope, Brooklyn where they joyfully raised their two sons, Luke and Peter. Jerry had been a member of the Brooklyn Jewish Center and for the last 30 years a member of Congregation Beth Elohim. He was predeceased by his twin brother Ira and sisters Adele Karlin and Judith Kaliner. He is mourned by Nan, Luke and Peter, a large extended family, and legions of devoted friends, colleagues and clients. Donations in his memory can be made to UJA-Federation of New York or the Brooklyn Historical Society.





