RICHMAN--Jeremy. The faculty and staff of the Child Mind Institute mourn the passing of our colleague and friend Jeremy Richman, co-founder of the Avielle Foundation. He inspired us with his passion for preventing violence and his optimism for the potential of brain research. We extend our condolences to his wife Jennifer, his children Imogen and Owen and the Newtown community. Harold S. Koplewicz, MD President and Medical Director Brooke Garber Neidich Ram Sundaram Co-Chairs, Board of Directors Child Mind Institute
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEREMY RICHMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2019