ABRAMS--Jerome (Jack). Born in Far Rockaway, Queens, to Bella and Samuel Abrams on June 8th, 1920, Jerome "Jack" Abrams was a proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School (Class of '42). He and his Kappa Nu brothers remained close friends for their entire lives. Immediately upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. As a lieutenant, Jack served as a navigator on a B-17-G aircraft. German forces shot down his plane over Nazi- controlled Cognac, France, on December 31, 1943. He was one of six crewmen (out of 10) to survive the incident, but incurred serious injuries while parachuting from the plane. He was captured and remained a prisoner of war until the end of hostilities in May 1945. After spending the next year in US hospitals, Jack began a 37-year career as an executive at mylar- producer Coating Products and 12 more years as an executive at Advanced Web Products. He married Linda Kaplan in 1950. They raised their two children in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, but that marriage ended in divorce. He married his beloved Helen Cohen Abrams in 1977. They spent the next 38 years in Scarsdale, NY, and travelled the world together, until her death in 2016. He lost his Aunt Rose, who helped raise him, in 1988 and lost his brother Murry Abrams last year. With more charm in his pinky finger than most possess in their whole beings, an ever- present twinkle in his eye, an easy laugh, a mischievous joke on his lips, a dapper dress-sense and a smile that could light up Grand Central, Jack was beloved by his family, friends, and casual acquaintances alike. He loved the New York Giants, the Detroit Tigers, boxing, Alec Guinness movies, a perfectly tailored suit and a good joke. He is survived by sister Gloria, children Steven Abrams and Elizabeth Thompson, daughter-in-law Cathy Fleming, grandchildren Victoria Thompson, Antonia Weisman (Thomas Weisman), Daniel Abrams (Mariel Miranda), and Royce Caitlin Wick (Jacob Wick), great- grandchildren Leonora and Esme Weisman, a number of nieces and nephews and his devoted caretaker Kofi Richson. He will be missed unimaginably by them all. The family will receive guests at 779 Closter Dock Rd., Closter, NJ on Thursday, January 16, from 4pm-8pm. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020

