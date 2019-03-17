BERK--Jerome, 96, of New Rochelle, NY, died peacefully on March 14, 2019. Son of Mollie and Bernard Berk. Beloved husband of 72 years to Jean (Zevon). Devoted father to Bernard (Rebecca) and Peter (Susan). Cherished grandfather of Michael (Elizabeth), Andrew (Jodi), Adam (Karen) and Jennifer. Delighted great-grandfather to Benjamin, Alex, Ryan, Mollie, Goldie and Oliver. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Jerome was a proud Veteran of WWII. Together, with his wife Jean, he traveled extensively for the International Executive Service Corp. working to establish pharmaceutical companies in underdeveloped countries. Pop will be missed by all of the fortunate people whose lives he touched during his 96 years. He was one-of-a-kind. Or, as he would have said, "An angel, not a person."
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019