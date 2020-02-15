JEROME BURKE

Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Obituary
BURKE--Jerome. Jerome made his transition in spirit in New York City at age 67 on February 10th, 2020. He was the most incredibly loving husband to Joy. A great brother, father, grandfather, uncle, colleague and friend, Jerome will be missed by all who knew him. Romie was one of a kind and impossible to describe in few words. He brought his heart and soul into every interaction. He lived life out loud and tended to inspire those around him. Friends may call Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4pm and 6-8pm at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY. Service Monday, February 17th 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you kindly make a donation to Friends of Saratoga County Animal Shelter, PO Box 788, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Funeral Home Details