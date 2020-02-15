BURKE--Jerome. Jerome made his transition in spirit in New York City at age 67 on February 10th, 2020. He was the most incredibly loving husband to Joy. A great brother, father, grandfather, uncle, colleague and friend, Jerome will be missed by all who knew him. Romie was one of a kind and impossible to describe in few words. He brought his heart and soul into every interaction. He lived life out loud and tended to inspire those around him. Friends may call Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4pm and 6-8pm at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY. Service Monday, February 17th 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you kindly make a donation to Friends of Saratoga County Animal Shelter, PO Box 788, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.



