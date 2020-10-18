1/
JEROME CHAMLIN
CHAMLIN--Jerome (Jerry) Died peacefully at his Manhattan home on October 11, 2020. Jerry loved life and lived it to its fullest. He joined the army after graduating from DeWitt Clinton, serving as a combat engineer in Germany at the end World War II. He then founded Chamlin & Spitzer, an insurance adjusting company where he worked until retirement. He married Carole Mason and the two of them embarked on a full life together enjoying theatre, concerts, film (especially International) and opera. He continued his lifelong learning as a member of the Institute for Retired Professionals at CUNY. Jerry volunteered as a Big Apple Greeter and with My Own Book Fund. Carole and Jerry were both active members at the New York Society for Ethical Culture where Jerry performed in numerous play readings. Jerry had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to sing the American Song Book, he loved the Yankees but most of all he loved his family and friends.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

