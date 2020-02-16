DAVIS--Jerome (Jerry), beloved husband of Judy for 64 years. Son of Louis and Rose. WWII veteran of the US Army and Navy. Graduate of NYU. Loving father of Donna London (Stuart) and Ellen Davis (Aimee Gautreau). Grandfather of Cary London (Alissa), Lee London (Lindsay), Jackson Davis Gautreau and Violet Davis Gautreau. Great-grandfather of Sunny Rae. Brother of the late Al Davis and sister-in-law Carol of Oakland. Brother-in-law of Martin and Joan Levenson. He was loved and he will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020