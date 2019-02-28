EDELMAN--Jerome I. (Jerry) 91, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Jerry was a beautiful, kind soul who touched all that were lucky to have known him. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Muriel. Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 23 years, Nancy Edelman; his daughter Marilyn Fern (Frederick), his son Mitchell Edelman (Ellen), his step-daughter Bonnie Pollack, his step-son Michael Pollack (Francine). Seven grandchildren, Stuart Fern, Blair Meyer (Gifford), Jordan Edelman (Alexandra), Mathew Fern (Jaclyn), Allison, Joshua, and Andrew Pollack and three great-grandchildren Siena and Gray Meyer and Chloe Fern. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother Herbert Edelman and sister Phyllis Chean. The family held a graveside service on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Beth Moses Cemetery in Long Island, New York.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2019