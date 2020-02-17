1924 - 2020

Jerome H. Taub died on February 15, 2020 in Lenox, Massachusetts. He was 95 years old. He was born on November 4, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Lena Taub (Wilkenfeld) and Abner Taub. Over the years he worked in many professions. He was a successful poultry farmer, life insurance salesman, and travel agent. Throughout his long life he remained an avid reader, an astute bridge player, a learned student of far eastern thought, an appreciator of fine foods and wines, and a progressive, knowledgeable political activist.

He is survived by his longtime partner Carol Fox Prescott of Woodstock, NY and his offspring Heidi Taub of San Diego, CA, Barry Taub of Pleasant Hills, OR, and Abner Taub and spouse Liliane Sznycer of Nashua, NH. His large extended family includes three grandchildren and their loving partners and four great grandchildren. His two previous marriages ended in divorce. Funeral services will be at The Woodstock Jewish Congregation on Wednesday, February 19 at 11AM. Interment will follow at the Montrepose Cemetery in Kingston, NY. Friends and family are invited to attend.