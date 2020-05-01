HAIMS--Jerome. For more than 50 years, Jerome Haims was a respected leader in the New York City real estate community. Jerry founded his own real estate appraisal and consulting company, Jerome Haims Realty, Inc., in 1968. Jerry was a longtime member of the Real Estate Board of New York and the Appraisal Institute. He was also a member of the Counselors of Real Estate, a fellow of the Royal Institution of Charter Surveyors and a member of the American Arbitration Association. Jerry was a valued member of these groups, serving as 1983 President of the Metro New York Appraisal Institute Chapter and twice was awarded the Chapter's "Person of the Year Award." In 2015, he received the Appraisal Institute's National "Lifetime Achievement Award." Jerry passed away on April 28, 2020 due to complications from a stroke at the age of 86. Born in the Bronx, Jerry later moved to Manhattan. He was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and New York University, achieving a BA in 1955. In 1962, Jerry married Endrea Dicso and they were married for 53 years. Jerry is survived by his son Eric and his wife Charlotte of Bronxville, NY and his three grandchildren, Celia, Jack and Ruthanne.





