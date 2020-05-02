HAIMS--Jerome (Jerry), one of the most distinguished, admired, and accomplished professionals in the real estate industry passed away at 86 years on April 28, 2020. Jerry was a consummate gentleman who never had an unkind word to say about anyone and who always had time despite a busy schedule to help and to mentor young professionals. There are countless people who are indebted to Jerry for his kindness and generosity, a man to be admired and to be cherished for all times. Jonathan Estreich
Published in New York Times on May 2, 2020.