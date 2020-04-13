HYMAN--Jerome E. The Board of Trustees and staff of Practising Law Institute (PLI) mourn the passing of longtime Trustee Jerome E. Hyman. Serving PLI for decades in many capacities, including President of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Board and later Chairman Emeritus, Jerome was an active contributor and an ongoing supporter of continuing legal education. We will miss his wise counsel and wisdom. Our sympathies to his family and colleagues. Samuel W. Seymour, Board Chair; Hon. Angela M. Mazzarelli, Vice Chair; Anita C. Shapiro, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2020