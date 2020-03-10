1927 - 2020
In Memory of Jerome Oransky
March 25, 1927 - February 20, 2020
In memory of our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Jerome. We celebrate the life of such an extraordinary man whose love, commitment, altruism and guidance had no boundaries. You could not find a more compassionate man who dedicated his entire life for the well-being of his family. While our hearts are broken and we will miss him terribly, we take solace in knowing that his spirit lives on with all throughout eternity.
Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020