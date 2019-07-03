Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEY--Jerome. Jerome Paul Kenney, among the great strategic minds on Wall Street and known for his deep love of family, passed away peacefully at his Manhattan home on June 25 at age 77 from pulmonary fibrosis. Robert Kapito, President of BlackRock, called Jerry "A true legend in our business, known for his strategic brilliance, formidable competitiveness, impeccable courtesy, deceptively alluring calm, relentless work ethic and unassailable integrity." Jerry was born July 26, 1941 in Newton, MA, the second son of Francis J. and Madeline (Navien) Kenney. Jerry's father, the son of Irish immigrants, never went to college and worked as a traveling glove salesman. While caddying as a teenager at elite Boston golf clubs, he had observed that many successful people were graduates of Ivy League universities. Wanting a better life for his children, he encouraged his sons to apply to Harvard or Yale. Jerry's mother, a graduate of Boston's Emmanuel College, had the education and discipline to implement this vision. The four brothers Brian, Y'61, Jerry Y'63, Robert, Y'67, Richard, Y'71, all played football at Yale and sister Maureen graduated from Emmanuel College '64. Throughout his life, Jerry was driven by a vision and passion to make things better for his family, colleagues, and community. From the age of 11, Jerry started his own lawn business in his Newton neighborhood and by age 15 commanded 17 lawns to help support his large family - this drive would catapult him into the upper echelons of Wall Street and frame decades of commitment to community service. Holding a B.A. in Economics from Yale and an MBA in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern, Jerry started his career as a research analyst at White Weld & Co., a boutique investment bank, becoming the Director of Research and ranked #1 by Institutional Investor Magazine. When, in 1978, Merrill Lynch, a major retail firm, acquired White Weld, Jerry seized on the opportunity, ultimately becoming President of ML Capital Markets in 1984 and building Merrill investment banking throughout the world. In 1985, he pushed Merrill to invest $39 million in Bloomberg L.P., a stake later sold for more than $4.5 billion. In 2006, he helped engineer the sale of ML Asset Management to BlackRock, where he joined as a Senior Advisor in Corporate Strategy, helping advise the leadership of the firm through a number of large acquisitions, including Barclays Global Investors. CEO Larry Fink, credited Jerry with helping to navigate the firm through a period of dramatic growth: "Jerry's wisdom was indispensable in guiding us through that period and setting us on a path to growth. His counsel and advice were grounded in decades of experience that he combined with his unique style and grace. He was a fierce competitor, but he had the ability to cloak the toughest message in his trademark politeness and fairness that helped ensure it would be heard." Jerry's greatest passion was investing in people, and people were instinctively drawn to him. Always ready to listen and provide his perspective, he had a way of making people feel better, smarter, and more confident after spending time with him. Jerry was an extraordinary mentor with the courage to tell people hard truths but also the grace to help them understand a way forward. With Jerry, you didn't just get advice, you got an assignment. That approach - kindness and discipline together - suffused everything Jerry did. Through Jerry's long-standing appreciation for education, he thought in terms of a "virtual circle" to describe his philosophy of supporting institutions and individuals that helped him develop the knowledge, skills, and habits to succeed. He believed in paying back and paying forward. Jerry designed strategies to make educational institutions function more effectively and worked relentlessly to develop programs for qualified youth to achieve a higher education, and personally mentored students of all ages. Jerry served as Treasurer and head of the Finance Committee of the Nightingale Bamford School, as well as a member of the boards of the Stanford Business School,



When, in 1978, Merrill Lynch, a major retail firm, acquired White Weld, Jerry seized on the opportunity, ultimately becoming President of ML Capital Markets in 1984 and building Merrill investment banking throughout the world. In 1985, he pushed Merrill to invest $39 million in Bloomberg L.P., a stake later sold for more than $4.5 billion. In 2006, he helped engineer the sale of ML Asset Management to BlackRock, where he joined as a Senior Advisor in Corporate Strategy, helping advise the leadership of the firm through a number of large acquisitions, including Barclays Global Investors. CEO Larry Fink, credited Jerry with helping to navigate the firm through a period of dramatic growth: "Jerry's wisdom was indispensable in guiding us through that period and setting us on a path to growth. His counsel and advice were grounded in decades of experience that he combined with his unique style and grace. He was a fierce competitor, but he had the ability to cloak the toughest message in his trademark politeness and fairness that helped ensure it would be heard." Jerry's greatest passion was investing in people, and people were instinctively drawn to him. Always ready to listen and provide his perspective, he had a way of making people feel better, smarter, and more confident after spending time with him. Jerry was an extraordinary mentor with the courage to tell people hard truths but also the grace to help them understand a way forward. With Jerry, you didn't just get advice, you got an assignment. That approach - kindness and discipline together - suffused everything Jerry did. Through Jerry's long-standing appreciation for education, he thought in terms of a "virtual circle" to describe his philosophy of supporting institutions and individuals that helped him develop the knowledge, skills, and habits to succeed. He believed in paying back and paying forward. Jerry designed strategies to make educational institutions function more effectively and worked relentlessly to develop programs for qualified youth to achieve a higher education, and personally mentored students of all ages. Jerry served as Treasurer and head of the Finance Committee of the Nightingale Bamford School, as well as a member of the boards of the Stanford Business School, Northwestern University , Kellogg School of Business Management, and the Yale School of Management. Jerry met his wife, Carol Brock Kenney, in 1973 when she worked as an economist at Loeb, Rhoades, & Co, after spending several years at the New York Federal Reserve. They were married in 1975 and enjoyed a decade working on Wall Street at competing firms, sharing many of the same professional friends. By 1982, when Jerry was heading Merrill Lynch Capital Markets and Carol, through mergers, was the Chief Economist of Shearson American Express, they each took turns playing spouse at corporate events. Carol and Jerry also enjoyed classical music, opera, and collecting African art. Jerry's passions also extended to renovating several historic homes on Martha's Vineyard where his family vacationed year round. Gifted in spatial relations, he could easily see in three dimensions and as a hobby loved pouring over architectural drawings to improve structures. In 2003, Carol and Jerry received a Vineyard conservation award for their restoration of the 1719 Tilton house on Middle Road, West Tisbury. Jerry is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son-in-law, four siblings, 11 nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center in Martha's Vineyard. Misty Meadows is an island-wide community center that provides programs for all ages, including those who are physically challenged. Through the mental, emotional and physical connection made with horses, the center teaches participants critical thinking, empathy and boundaries, as well as new ways to communicate, collaborate, and cooperate with equines and therefore with each other. Recognizing the value that horses played in their own daughters' lives, Carol and Jerry purchased Misty Meadows 20 years ago and built it into a state-of- the-art equestrian facility and then gifted it to the community. Since donating Misty Meadows in 2016 and with their continued support, the Misty staff and their ten horses have so far helped over 2,000 people. mvhorsecenter.org A celebration of life service is being planned for the second half of October in Manhattan, and Jerry's remains will be placed in the family plot in Chilmark, MA. 