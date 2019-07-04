KENNEY--Jerome. The Nightingale-Bamford School expresses its profound sadness over the death of Jerry Kenney, trustee emeritus. A dedicated parent, Jerry, along with his beloved wife Carol, joined our community when their daughters, Blair Kenney '03 and Kristen Kenney '07 enrolled. For Jerry, dedication to Blair and Kristen included service as a trustee. This service earned him the distinction of being one of three trustees designated as emeritus. Jerry stewarded the school's long- range financial strategic planning in his fourteen years as an active trustee, consistently placing import on the support of faculty. He continued as emeritus to champion faculty, seeing clearly that teachers are central to any excellent school. We are forever grateful to Jerry for his service and we know that the Nightingale of today continues to benefit from his vision, his judgment and his affection. Rebecca Grunwald, Board President Paul A. Burke, Head of School



