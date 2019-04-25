KERSON--Dr. Jerome, 95, passed away on April 23 in The Bronx. He was the rock of our family, always the person to ask for support and guidance, and his extraordinary 71-year marriage to Florence Shoch Kerson is an inspiration to all who knew them. A graduate of City College and the New York University College of Dentistry, Jerome was a healer with great empathy and caring for his patients. Deeply respected by his colleagues, Jerome served with distinction in leadership positions in the New York City Dept. of Social Services and at NYU, where he was a member of the clinical faculty. Jerome was preceded in death by his wife Florence, father Sol, mother Ida and sister Joyce. He is survived by sons Paul, Don and Roger; daughters-in-law Marleen Kassel, Roslynn Glicksman and Robin Kaplan, grandchildren Deborah, Ben, Julia, Henry, Abigail, Sarah and Astrid; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Sylvia, Cassidy, David, Michael, Lucy and Owen; nephews James and John Shoch and nieces Sydelle Kramer and Marian Whitaker.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019