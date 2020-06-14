OFFENBERG--Jerome Sanford (Jerry) O., born in Manhattan, September 3, 1929, son of Sam and Beatrice Offenberg. Jerry was a lifetime resident of New York City. He died peacefully in his home, at age 90, June 8, 2020. His wife of 55 years, Patricia Offenberg, predeceased him in 2018. He graduated New York University in 1952 with a degree in business to begin his career as a real estate broker and agent, a career he pursued for 70 years. He opened his own firm Plaza Realty Company in the late 1950's which later became Plaza Hunter Realty in 1970, when he went into partnership with Mickey Braunstein. Together, they were successful industrial real estate brokers and owners. Jerry loved sailing and owned several beautiful sailboats through the years and later became an avid fisherman. He divided his time between New York City and Pulaski, New York, fishing the famous Salmon River where he mastered the art of fly fishing. It was his passion. Jerry was father to three daughters, Jamie Stewart Carmen, Laurie Wenk-Pascal (LB), Susan Pascal Johansson and son Michael Offenberg. He is also survived by his son-in-law Anders Johansson and dearest friend, Linda Tarbox. Grandfather to Cissi, Molly, Mia, John, Nicole, Alice and Thomas, great-grandfather to Liam and Cali. In his final years, Jerry was lovingly cared for by his daughter Laurie and wonderful caregivers, Joseph Arbo, Rosalia Tellez and Yolanda Adunas Peralta. He enjoyed life and we will miss him. Due to Covid19, no memorial has been scheduled.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store