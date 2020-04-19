OPPENHEIMER--Jerome. Jerome (Jerry) Oppenheimer, 98, passed away on April 10, 2020. Born in New York, Jerry met the love of his life, Cora Lee Bray (Lee) Oppenheimer, shortly after enlisting for WWII, and they married in 1946. Jerry went on to become a NY Supreme Court reporter and was even called The Court Magician because of his love for magic. He later became the President of the NY chapter of the Society of American Magicians. Jerry was loved by many. In addition to Lee, Jerry is survived by his brother Sandy Oppenheimer, daughters Carol Blumenstock and Janet Elkin, four granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be planned as soon as is feasible.



