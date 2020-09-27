JEROME RAPOPORT

RAPOPORT--Jerome. Jerome "Jerry" Rapoport passed away peacefully in the home he shared with his wife on September 19, 2020. Jerry was described by those who knew him best as "unique" and possessed a personality that made everyone feel at ease. He had a joke for every situation. He loved to talk and impart advise and listened intently to those who had his ear. Jerry looked forward to spending time with his wife at their homes in Stamford, CT and Jupiter, FL. Jerry lived for 82 years and filled those years with a multitude of memories and experiences that would shape his life - as well as the lives of the people who were so fortunate to have known him. He loved his wife, Susan, of 52 years whom he predeceased. He had an avid zest for life and was passionate about cars, boats, horseback riding, reading and art. Jerry was born in Manhattan, New York on September 12, 1938 as the youngest sibling of four, and was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Harry Rapoport of New York City and Long Beach, Long Island, NY. He attended Syracuse University and New York University Law School. Jerry had a short stint in the practice of law as he was drawn to business. He worked at the Small Business Administration in downtown Manhattan where he helped clients acquire loans and settle lawsuits. He transitioned to Wall Street where he worked at several brokerage firms. He then went on to develop indoor tennis facilities and ice-skating rinks and built Rockland Sport-a-Rama in Monsey, NY. Later he worked with an inventor to develop an easy method to separate silver from X-Rays and printing presses, the technology of which was used by doctors and the New York Times. The business expanded to include the Television & Motion Picture Industry for storage of films and TV cassettes in NYC, Burbank, CA and London, England. The business was later sold. Jerry and Susan relocated to Stamford from NYC in 1995, where Jerry built self-storage and archival storage facilities, including Data Guard, the latter of which he continued to own at the time of his passing. Throughout it all, he worked hard, played hard and took power naps in between. Jerry was a loving husband, friend, colleague and boss. He was loved beyond words and will be missed but never forgotten. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the Stamford Hospital Foundation in his name.





