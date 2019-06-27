Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEROME SORREL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SORREL--Jerome Montgomery, BA, DMD. Jerome Montgomery Sorrel, BA, DMD resident of Scarsdale, NY, died June 24, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Norma, and his dear children, Larry and Lauren Sorrel and Steven and Susan Sorrel; as well as grandchildren Robert, Caroline, Joshua, Olivia, William, Mitchell, Andrea and Emma Claire. He was predeceased by beloved daughter Gail Sorrel-Mosk. Dr. Sorrel, an Orthodontist and Educator, received his Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, from the University of Tennessee, his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Louisville, College of Dentistry and completed Orthodontic training at Columbia University. Dr. Sorrel was in private practice in New York City for over 60 years. Throughout his long career, Dr. Sorrel was a leader in organized dentistry, serving as President and as a Board member of numerous organizations including the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists, New York State Society of Orthodontists, Eastern Dental Society, New York County Dental Society and the Eastern Dental Society. He was recognized often for his distinguished service and was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, New York Academy of Dentistry, and a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society and an International Trustee of the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity. Dr. Sorrel was a beloved lecturer and educator at several institutions of higher education, including most recently New York University College of Dentistry where he was a Clinical Professor in the Department of Orthodontics, retiring two years ago at the age of ninety-five. His enthusiasm, warmth, brilliance and professionalism inspired generations of dentists practicing today. Dr. Sorrel will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends, colleagues, students and patients. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and an inspiration to all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Published in The New York Times on June 27, 2019

