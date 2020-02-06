STRELOV--Jerome J., Jerry, age 68, passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on January 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in New York City on August 14, 1951, Jerry was a graduate of Syracuse University and New York Law School. In addition to his many legal accomplishments throughout his 44 years as a real estate attorney, he will be most remembered for his immense support and love as a parent, partner, and son, and his unwavering loyalty and generosity to his friends, colleagues and clients. His wit, his guidance, his mentorship, and his ability to take joy and appreciation from the little things in life (if you would dare call 'affogato' a little thing) will be greatly missed by many. The family will be receiving visitors starting at 10am on Saturday, February 8, prior to the 12pm service, at the Frank E. Campbell Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York City. Burial will follow at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, or online at: lustgarten.org.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020