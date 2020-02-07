STRELOV--Jerome John. Our entire family mourns Jerry's passing. He was a loving father to Alex, Nina, Nick, and his daughter-in-law Laura; co-parent and friend to our daughter Kim; devoted son to Anne; partner to Agata; family member and friend to many. Jerry showed enormous grace as he fought to stay alive for those he loved. He will always remain in our hearts and minds. The family is receiving visitors starting at 10am on Saturday, February 8, prior to the 12pm service, at the Frank E. Campbell Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, NYC, with Burial to follow at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at lustgarten.org. Jennifer and Fraydun Manocherian
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020