ABRAMOWITZ--Jerry, age 86, died peacefully at home in Manhattan on April 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, Jerry started as a New York City teacher, sailing school founder, ski bum and eventually a successful commercial photographer and real estate pioneer. Jerry's insatiable curiosity and deep respect for people were at the heart of his incisive photographs. Jerry was a quintessential New Yorker, he loved his city: the architecture, the history and the people. He had immense pride in his family and friends and connected with people across the globe. He liked to talk but always left them laughing. Jerry is survived by his wife and soulmate, Selma Horowitz Abramowitz, his children, Jane Abramowitz and Max Abramowitz and his sister Rhoda Spanier. Memorial donations may be made to NYU Langone Hospital, Infectious Diseases Department or the NYC Public Library.



