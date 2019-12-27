FISHMAN--Jerry Haskel, passed away on December 24, 2019 in New York City. Jerry was born in Krakow, Poland. At 16 he enlisted in the British army and fought the Nazis in WWII. After the war he emigrated to the US via Canada where he pursued a lifetime career in science through his work in electrochemistry, biomedical research, and biotechnology. His contributions included numerous discoveries and patents. Jerry was involved in the development of fuel cells used by NASA to power the Apollo program in the 1960s. He also developed the technology and pioneered the use of antibody impregnated synthetic membranes used today to diagnose multiple diseases. His work with Hoffmann-La Roche in this area led to the development of the home pregnancy test. In his work at Rockefeller University, Jerry made the unique discovery of a second estrogen receptor and was the first to identify micro-filaments produced by breast cancer cells. He discovered the latter by growing the cells on membranes he had invented, which allowed direct oxygen access to the attachment site. Jerry was a good man. He was unique, intelligent, authentic, and compassionate, with a deep interest in science, a love of nature, and the world until the last day of his life. Jerry is survived by his wife and soulmate, Adriana, his beloved children Simone and Yon, his daughter-in-law, Anna, and his grandson, Max, along with an extended family of relatives around the world for whom Jerry was the patriarch. His death was preceded by the death of Rachel Eytan (mother of Yon) and of his beloved brother and fellow scientist Jack Fishman. He will be remembered and will continue to be with us through the love that he gave and the good memories that he created for us.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019