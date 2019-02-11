JERRY KASOFF

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Sincerest condolences to Linda and the entire Kasoff family..."
    - Jennifer Martz
  • "We are so saddened to hear about Jerry. A sweeter, kinder..."
    - Judy and Joe Klyde

KASOFF--Jerry, 86, passed away February 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Kasoff for 49 years. Cherished son of the late Clemens and the late Ruth Kasoff. Devoted father of Steven Kasoff (Jennifer) and Michele Kasoff (Mark Ruiz). Loving grandfather of Kate, Ben, Emily, Skyler, and Hayden. Spent several decades as a Little League coach. Author of "Baseball Just for Kids". Served 12 years as Councilman in Englewood Cliffs. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made out to the 1-800-AHA-USA1. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors (201)489-3800.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street | Hackensack, NJ 07601 | (800) 522-0588
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.