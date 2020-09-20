JERRY ROBERTS

ROBERTS--Jerry Lee. 79, of Vero Beach, FL died peacefully at home on September 14, 2020 in the company of his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Sarah (Sally) Archibald; his adored children Whitney L. Roberts, Christie Roberts and Quinn A. Roberts; his cherished sister Nanette (Roger) Pearson; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a former resident of New Canaan & Wilton, CT. Jerry's loved ones remember him as an avid golfer, a pop music lover, classic car aficionado and a man with the rare ability to add joy and levity to any moment. He will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held once COVID passes. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer and Parkinson Assoc. of IRC www.alzpark.org