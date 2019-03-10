Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY ROJO. View Sign

ROJO--Jerry, Jerry Rojo, Professor Emeritus of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut, award-winning set designer, and pioneer in Environmental Theatre, passed away on February 27, 2018. He was a visionary artist, a first-rate teacher, and the kindest, most caring human being imaginable. He will forever remain in our hearts. Rojo's creative efforts helped to shift American theatre away from "kitchen table reality" to new and creative theatrical expressions through his work with Richard Schechner and The Performance Group. Again and again, he reconceived the Performing Garage theater, starting with an empty cube and coming up with startlingly new and theatrically perfect environments. In his decades-long collaboration with Schechner, he designed or co-designed many Performance Group productions including their Obie Award winning production of "DIONYSUS in 69." Rojo designed over 140 Off-Broadway, Regional and University stage productions. He won a Drama Desk Award in '73 for his design of Beckett's "Endgame" and a Barrymore Award in '03 for his design of Charles Mee's "Big Love" at the Wilma Theater of Philadelphia. He designed 12 theater spaces and his Mobius Theater at UConn is now considered an important landmark of American theatrical architecture. He taught acting using this work as the basis of his book, "An Acting Method Using the Psychophysical Experience of Workshop Games-Exercises." In colleagues influenced and students taught, his legacy continues to grow and enrich the world of theatre in the USA and globally. Jerry Rojo is survived by his lifelong love and partner, Joanne Pattavina; his loving son, Brian Rojo and wife, Mary; grandsons, Wyatt, Aidan and Emmit; brothers Richard and Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Celebration: Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 3-5pm at The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT.



