SILVERMAN--Jerry, Owner of Long Island's iconic Morton's Army and Navy in Cedarhurst, used his own military background to battle his illness with courage, humor and grace before passing on Thursday, September 26 in Valley Stream, NY. Jerry turned Morton's into a summer camp institution, outfitting generations of kids. Family always came first for Jerry, and his final days were spent with his three children: Joel, Steven and Beth, seven grandchildren: Jordan, Sydney, Ryan, Mackenzie, Sarah and Ben, daughter-in-law Shari and son-in-law Sam. Jerry's sister Mary Ann Siskind and brother Mel also provided comfort with their spouses Arthur and Sandy. Sister-in-law Robin and adored youngest brother, the late Don, complete the family picture. Of course, there was his spirited Ellie, who used every bit of her Jewish moxie to make sure her sunset love was adored and comfortable to his last breath. Thus, survivors include the Long Island Jewish Hospital staff Ellie kept running. Jerry did the running for his high school sweetheart Nina, whom he nursed to the end of her life and a 52 year marriage. Jerry's other loves include his Army service, where at Fort Dix, NJ, he served alongside Brooklyn Dodger great Sandy Koufax (whom he attended Sabbath services with), his hole-in-one at Hunter's Run Golf Course in Boynton Beach, FL, poker with the boys, the sometimes amazin' Mets and fishing off Long Island. He leaves a proud legacy: his son Steven making the family business, begun in 1931, even more popular, his globe-trotting, brilliant Beth, regarded as the sweetest person alive, and writer Joel, immortalizing him in an autobiographical movie with Harvey Keitel playing Jerry. But he smiled most for the seven grandchildren he loved to reward at college graduation - seven college graduates!



SILVERMAN--Jerry, Owner of Long Island's iconic Morton's Army and Navy in Cedarhurst, used his own military background to battle his illness with courage, humor and grace before passing on Thursday, September 26 in Valley Stream, NY. Jerry turned Morton's into a summer camp institution, outfitting generations of kids. Family always came first for Jerry, and his final days were spent with his three children: Joel, Steven and Beth, seven grandchildren: Jordan, Sydney, Ryan, Mackenzie, Sarah and Ben, daughter-in-law Shari and son-in-law Sam. Jerry's sister Mary Ann Siskind and brother Mel also provided comfort with their spouses Arthur and Sandy. Sister-in-law Robin and adored youngest brother, the late Don, complete the family picture. Of course, there was his spirited Ellie, who used every bit of her Jewish moxie to make sure her sunset love was adored and comfortable to his last breath. Thus, survivors include the Long Island Jewish Hospital staff Ellie kept running. Jerry did the running for his high school sweetheart Nina, whom he nursed to the end of her life and a 52 year marriage. Jerry's other loves include his Army service, where at Fort Dix, NJ, he served alongside Brooklyn Dodger great Sandy Koufax (whom he attended Sabbath services with), his hole-in-one at Hunter's Run Golf Course in Boynton Beach, FL, poker with the boys, the sometimes amazin' Mets and fishing off Long Island. He leaves a proud legacy: his son Steven making the family business, begun in 1931, even more popular, his globe-trotting, brilliant Beth, regarded as the sweetest person alive, and writer Joel, immortalizing him in an autobiographical movie with Harvey Keitel playing Jerry. But he smiled most for the seven grandchildren he loved to reward at college graduation - seven college graduates! Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019

